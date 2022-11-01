COVID-19 test site in Louisville church parking lot raises questions after delay in results

An LMPHW team is assisting the state in looking into this matter, but the WHAS11 FOCUS team did its own investigation after seeing complaints on Nextdoor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness reported at least a dozen complaints on Tuesday of people waiting up to eleven days for their COVID-19 test results after getting swabbed at the testing site at St. John Lutheran Church on Breckinridge Lane.

“They do testing but then don’t provide results in a timely manner,” said Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Director, Dr. Sarah Moyer. “For one person, it's been eleven days, for others, five to six.”

The site appears to be operated by O'Hare Clinical Lab, which is Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Certified and based out of Chicago, according to their website.

“They have not been responding to repeat attempts for us to contact them,” Dr. Moyer said.

There is an LMPHW team that is assisting the state in looking into this matter, but our FOCUS team got answers of our own.

“I understand people are mad and it makes sense. We've been hammered to be honest and with no results, I know for a fact it did ruin people's holidays,” said Shahraiz Khawari, who responded to our request for comment from O’Hare Clinical Lab.

Khawari said they’ve had testing sites set up in Louisville for about six months, where results usually came “within a day and a half, two days,” but things started to get backed up in the middle of December.

“Some of the technicians got sick, other ones didn't want to work because of the holidays, the numbers rose up, it was not fun at all,” he said over the phone.

When our FOCUS team questioned the legitimacy of the testing sites, Khawari said: “They can check us out we're CLIA certified, we're approved by each city we open in.”

The sites operated by O'Hare Clinical Lab said that they will only be issuing rapid tests until they've caught up on the PCR results.

“We should be back to normal by next week, and by normal I mean one and a half, two day turnaround time,” said Khawari.

The Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection told WHAS 11 News that they have not received any recent complaints regarding pop-up, fake COVID-19 testing sites, but Louisville FBI still advises folks to be cautious.

“Don’t let the fact that scams are out there discourage you from getting the medical care you need. Do be careful, trust by verify, but don't let this be the reason you don't get a test,” said Special Agent Jacob Williams with the Louisville FBI. “When you actually get to the testing site, are they using protective equipment, does it seem like a professional well-run operation?”

He said the best way to protect yourself from any fraud is to go with a trusted provider, and if something seems up, follow up with your insurance companies “to see if they've been billed for something they have not received.”

The Dept. of Public Health and Wellness has a list of testing sites that have been vetted and approved by them.

The Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection also provided these tips for consumers to avoid fake testing sites:

Avoid any testing site that requires up-front payments or payments in cash only.

Avoid testing sites where volunteers or workers are not wearing masks or following recommended CDC guidelines.

Contact your local health department to confirm the validity of a testing site, or visit the state’s COVID-19 website to search for a testing site.

If you suspect that a testing site is fake, report it immediately to the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection online at ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling 888-432-9257

