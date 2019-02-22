LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- As good old Ben Franklin said, there are two certainties in the world…death and taxes.

And depending on where you live, there can be more ways to tax.

Not all states collect an annual property tax on motor vehicles, but Kentucky is one of them.

Around your birthday, you get a postcard-size mailer that tells you what car tax, or MOTAX, is due.

In addition to that amount, you’ll also see an assessed value–basically what the government says your car is worth.

Is that a fair value?

WHAS11 set out to investigate if a true cash value actually is true.

HOW YOUR CAR VALUE IS DETERMINED

The Kentucky Department of Revenue pays NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) to provide it with an annual list of assessments for each vehicle registered in the commonwealth.

NADA is one of several services car dealers, and in this case state government, can use to determine vehicle values.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue is required by the Commonwealth Constitution Section 172 to assess property tax "at its fair cash value, estimated at the price it would bring at a fair voluntary sale".

NADA’s “Clean Trade-In” value is the standard the state uses to tax.

That value is also used to generate taxes on the local level, including county, school and emergency services taxes.

OUR PROCESS

Is the NADA “Clean Trade-In” value a fair assessment of cars across Kentucky?

To find out WHAS11 collected postcard notices and registration forms for about 40 vehicles to compare assessment values.

You can follow the same process to see if you’re overpaying, underpaying, and fairly paying.

CAR VALUATION COMPARISON TEST

Find the assessed value on your postcard or registration. Plug in your vehicle's information on Kelley Blue Book (we used the VERY GOOD condition standard) and note the KBB value. Plug in your vehicle's information on Black Book and note the value. Then, plug in your vehicle's information on NADA for the note the value. Finally, compare all the prices.

NOTE: The value of your car is what its worth on Jan. 1. If you are checking the value based on the miles on your car now chances are the value has decreased slightly from Jan. 1 when the state issued their assessment because there will be more miles on the car. Following the steps above may not be an exact comparison, but it gives a general idea of what’s going on.

DO THE VALUES ADD UP?

Are the values from the different websites close across the board?

Does one service value your car at a higher rate than the rest?

If you're not happy with the results, you can appeal the assessment.

Wednesday at 11 p.m. we'll show you how we valued cars and whether the cars we looked are worth what the state has on paper.

Investigative Reporter John Charlton took the compared values to the Department of Revenue as well as to the Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) in Jefferson County.

We'll also walk you through the appeals process.

We’re interested to see if your car passed the valuation comparison test.

