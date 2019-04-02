LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Panhandling--or begging for money- is not a crime. In Kentucky, it is a first amendment right.

A Kentucky Supreme Court decision in 2017 struck down a Lexington law that restricted where and how people could beg for money – dictating begging protected free speech.

The justices ruled that the ordinance singled out and restricted a certain type of speech – begging – making it a crime while allowing other forms of speech.

“Someone standing at a prominent Lexington interesting displaying a sign that reads ‘Jesus loves you’, or one that says ‘Not my President’ has no fear of criminal liability under the ordinance but another person displaying a sign on public streets reading ‘Homeless please help’ may be convicted of a misdemeanor,” Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. wrote in his opinion.

That ruling prompted Louisville Metro Council to repeal portions of a similar law that restricted begging in Louisville in early 2018.

One year later, WHAS11 is investigating the business of begging.

