FRANKFORT, Ky. — This legislative session, radon has been on Frankfort's radar.

Despite it being radioactive and Kentucky being a hotbed for the invisible, tasteless, and odorless gas, contractors who test for and install systems to remove radon haven't had much oversight.

They have never been required to be certified or have insurance.

It's likely why, Kyle Hoylman of Protect Environmental, believes most mitigation systems in Kentucky have been put in incorrectly.

Out of ten systems, "improperly installed, six to seven," Hoylman said.

Sixty percent to 70 percent was concerning to State Rep. Adam Bowling (R-District 87), the sponsor of the bill.

"That's the reason for the certification," Bowling said. "The bad actors out there looking to make a quick dollar, this will weed them out, they will have to go through the national certification."

Both the House and the Senate unanimously passed the certification bill and it now heads to Governor Matt Bevin for his signature to make it law.

Before the move in Frankfort, the iTeam has been investigating the dangers and widespread presence of radon in Kentucky.

The EPA recommends steps should be taken when levels are four picocuries per liter and above.

Even though high levels have been found throughout the state, the iTeam revealed that most schools have failed, to test for radon, which is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking.

Bowling calls the bill the tip of the iceberg when it comes to addressing radon, but says it's too soon to commit to requiring schools to test for it.

"Once we start doing more testing in the state, see where that takes us," Bowling said.