Editor’s clarification note: A previous version of this story stated that Swearingen’s lawsuit claimed horses he purchased had x-rays with altered dates. Swearingen’s lawsuit claims “tens of thousands” of alterations, but cannot link any specific date changes to any of the horses he purchased.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – When you think of horses and racing in Kentucky, Churchill Downs might be the first place that comes to mind, but another site that is just as remarkable in the horse industry is Keeneland.

While Churchill Downs only features racing and has the “greatest two minutes in sports,” Keeneland, which holds spring and fall meets, leads in sales in the horseracing industry. They are unique in this way.

They are the world’s largest and prominent thoroughbred auction house. They have four auctions every year--one in January, April, September, and November. People from all over the world come to their auctions and Keeneland makes $500 million plus in sales annually.

The horse industry contributes $50 billion to the U.S. economy. But it is an industry that has been put under the microscope. Earlier this year, a man, who is a horse buyer and trainer, filed a class action lawsuit that accuses veterinarians, who work at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, of falsifying x-ray dates of horses sold at auctions at Keeneland.

RELATED: Lawsuit says vets altered dates on X-rays of auction horses

Tom Swearingen claims in a lawsuit that some veterinarians altered dates on x-rays for horses at Keeneland between 2007 to 2016. Swearingen doesn’t claim the date changes were linked to any of the horses he purchased, but according to the lawsuit “had it been disclosed to the Plaintiff prior to the sale that the Repository contained a number of fraudulently altered x-rays, the specific ones of which could not be identified, and even worse, the number of which could not be determined because the Defendants had destroyed any evidence of their fraud, the Plaintiff would not have participated in the Keeneland sale in the first place.”

In their motion to dismiss, attorneys representing Hagyard Equine Medical Institute argued Swearington doesn’t have a case: “The Plaintiff does not claim that any radiograph misrepresented the condition of any horse as of the date of the sale, thereby impacting the amount he chose to bid.”

FULL REPORT: Lawsuit points to misdating on racehorse records. Here’s why it matters.