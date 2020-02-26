INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Wildlife in Need is scheduled to be in court in Indianapolis on Friday for a preliminary hearing associated with the Indiana Attorney General’s lawsuit asking for the nonprofit to be dissolved.

If granted, the preliminary injunction would do the following:

- Prevent Wildlife in Need owners Tim Stark, Melissa Lane from removing animals, disposing or transferring any assets from Wildlife in Need

- Order Wildlife in Need to ensure proper and adequate care to all animals located on the property and any other properties

- Order Wildlife in Need to allow expedited inspection of documents and inspection of the entire property conducted by an animal welfare expert of the state's choosing

In a 19-page lawsuit, the attorney general’s office details allegations of animal neglect, embezzlement and years of mismanagement.

"We've had an investigation going for many months, we've conducted dozens of interviews, including former employees of Wildlife in Need, we've spoken to various animal rights or animal non-profit organizations that deal with animal welfare, we've consulted with animal welfare experts”, Betsy DeNardi, the Director and Chief Counsel of the Consumer Protection Division of the Indiana Attorney General’s office, explained.

The lawsuit demands non-profit Wildlife in Need is dissolved, the owners pay back money they pocketed and never own or exhibit exotic animals again.

DeNardi said, “we include allegations that animals were neglected to show that the corporation, the non-profit is not fulfilling its mission”.

The lawsuit lays out allegations from former employees, including a deadly trip to Oklahoma.

"Mister stark took a number of animals to Oklahoma and that he put them in a trailer without food or water, without airflow- it was an enclosed trailer. And stopped on his way to Oklahoma overnight, didn't let any of the animals out, and then continued on his way. So for, I think it was a 36 hour trip or so, and when they arrived some of the animals were dead and some of the animals were in distress from heat related issues”, DeNardi said.

It also details years of mismanagement and embezzlement, accusing owner Tim Stark of pocketing cash donations. DeNardi explained, "Witnesses have told us that mister stark had indicated that the reason he wanted the cash was so that he could pay himself, he could keep the money."

But court moves slow so the lawsuit could take years to settle. That's why the agency filed for a preliminary injunction which, if granted, would give them immediate access to the property to evaluate the animals.

DeNardi said, "If the animals are not in safe and secure locations and they are in distress than we would potentially go back to court and ask the court to grant us some other order to have the animals moved from the property."

The attorney general’s office acknowledges moving hundreds of exotic animals would not be simple. DeNardi said her office has already been in contact with experts to determine what would be needed to move the animals and where they would go.

Court is set for Friday February 28, at 1:30 p.m. in Marion County Superior Court.

