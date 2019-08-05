BRECKINRIDGE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A Breckinridge County Sheriff was arrested in March after police said he was driving drunk and crashed, seriously injuring a woman.

This is Sheriff Todd Pate’s second DUI arrest. His first offense was in 2015. He pleaded guilty and was placed on probation for one year, sentenced to alcohol education classes and to pay his court costs.

Community members were outraged to hear that Pate was facing another drunk driving charge.

Johnny Snyder said on Facebook, “Just because he’s a cop, doesn’t mean he deserves special treatment. Treat him like a random civilian….”

Brittney Mercer posted on Facebook, “He should be punished just like any other person would and not get away with it….”

His recent DUI charge also spurred a petition calling for his resignation. As of May, it has more than 1,300 signatures.

"We don't want any harm for Mister Pate. We think he's a decent human being, but we don't think that he needs to be enforcing the law in Breckinridge County anymore,” Stephen Schick, who started the petition, said.

