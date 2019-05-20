LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Plenty of household items can be recycled, but it’s a little more complicated than just separating your garbage.

Paper products from cardboard pizza boxes to books and magazines can be recycled, as well glass bottles and aluminum cans. But did you know plastic bags can’t be recycled? In fact, recycling officials say plastic bags can do damage and shut down their processing machines.

Mayor Greg Fischer’s office has set a goal to divert 90% of Jefferson County’s solid waste from landfills by 2042, and to help citizens meet that goal Metro Louisville Public Works provides information online to help streamline the recycling process.

In addition to daily household items, many other items too hazardous for the trash can also be recycled. Metro Louisville operates special recycling centers throughout Jefferson County so citizens can safely dispose of items such as batteries, electronics and paint.

For more information on Metro Louisville’s recycling programs and to find a recycling center near you visit louisvilleky.gov.