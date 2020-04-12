Weekly coronavirus case counts in Kentucky, Indiana catch up after Thanksgiving | Data Deep Dive

It's been nearly 40 weeks since the first local case of the Coronavirus was confirmed. The FOCUS team has been tracking the trends and has a breakdown weekly cases.

KENTUCKY, USA — Health officials across the country are bracing for coronavirus case counts to continue to rise in December.

Let's take a look at how the weekly growth compares since the COVID pandemic started in March.

KENTUCKY



Moving from left to right, the bars show new case growth.

Despite the announcement of the highest daily new cases reported on Tuesday, the weekly total new cases did dip a bit. That slight decline may be due to fewer testing sites and labs open for the holiday weekend.

Since it can take a few days for symptoms to show and then days for test results to process, case counts have been shown to rise in the weeks after holidays.

You can track that trend. We've marked the holiday weeks for you.

INDIANA

Cases continue to rise as the months go by.

On the right, you'll notice for the last two weeks the bars are not as high.

However, the positivity rates across Kentuckiana remains high, meaning the virus is still spreading at a high rate.

After more mingling and holiday travel, we'll keep watching these trends.

