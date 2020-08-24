Postmaster General faces second round of questioning

“The Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s ballots securely and on time," Postmaster General DeJoy said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As mail delays continue, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy faced a second round of questioning, this time before the House Oversight Committee. One former mail carrier from rural Kentucky said one result of those delays is that rural America is now more isolated than ever.

“I carried mail down in Laurel County in Southeastern Kentucky from 1995 until 2001," said Silas House, a novelist, and former U.S. Postal Service worker.

House calls it the hardest work he’s ever done.

“And the most miserable conditions," House said.

But he also calls it the most rewarding.

“I really came to love my customers," he said. “For many of the people that I knew, the Postal Service was a lifeline.”

Last week, House wrote an article in The Atlantic about his experience, voicing his trust in those on the ground.

“I trust my mail carriers," he said.

But he said he doesn't trust their management.

“I don’t know how much I trust the postmaster general," said House.

That skepticism comes from experiencing weeks of mail delays. He said it started when Louis DeJoy was appointed to oversee the U.S. Postal Service.

“The mail delays are incredible," House said.

Living in Lexington, he’s missing several pieces of mail. But he said the impact on rural communities is even more egregious.

“People aren’t getting their prescriptions, they’re not getting their checks," he said.

Facing scrutiny over his leadership, Postmaster General DeJoy testified before House lawmakers Monday morning.

“We are very concerned with the deterioration of service and are working very diligently," said DeJoy during the testimony.

But he said it wouldn’t impact voters leading up to the November election.

“The Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s ballots securely and on time," he said.

He also expressed a need for help.

“I hope we can all agree that the financial state of the postal service is unacceptable and needs to be fixed," said DeJoy.

House watched the testimony. Despite DeJoy’s reassurances, he said mail delays now keep his former customers more isolated than ever.

“And really it came off as not caring very much how it affected rural people," said House.