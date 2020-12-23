USPS customers frustrated, experience shipping delays during holidays

After two weeks, Venus Hill is waiting for one of three packages shipped for family and friends to arrive even though she paid $90 for priority shipping.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Venus Hill says she paid the U.S. Postal Service about $90 to mail three packages to family and friends for the holidays. But she didn't get her money's worth. And she says USPS wasn't transparent with her.



She’s still waiting for one of her three holiday gifts to be delivered to family and friends, and it's been more than two weeks. That's even though she paid the U.S. Postal Service around $90 to send her packages using Priority Mail, a service that includes tracking and faster delivery of up to 3 business days.

The alternative is ground shipping, which USPS says takes up to 8 business days. Hill says she paid for a service USPS knew they couldn't deliver. She wants more transparency.



"I don't think it's fair to the public that they're paying priority prices or express prices for the delivery of their mail when the government knew there was no way they were going to get the mail there,” she said.



Susan Wright, a spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Service told WHAS11 News:



"USPS sincerely apologizes for any delays our customers are experiencing. During a historic year we remain committed to our goal to deliver packages home for the holidays."

