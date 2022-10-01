Unprecedented COVID case growth this week in Kentucky and Indiana

COVID cases in Kentuckiana hit record highs as weekly counts climb faster than ever before.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A trend across the country is proving true in Kentucky and Indiana. Case counts are breaking new records each week.

WHAS 11 is continuing to keep our commitment to give you more than just the numbers but the context to understand the trends.

Below are some graphs to put it in perspective.

KENTUCKY

Moving from left to right in the graph above, you can see the trends over the past year.

Each bar rises to show the number of newly reported cases each week in Kentucky.

Labels have been added to show some of the high points in the past.

Take a look at the far right; more than 58,000 people were infected just this week.

Notice the rapid rise as the bars on the far right jump up unlike anything seen before.

The increase in recent weeks is greater than the previous spike from the end of the summer.

You can see that towards the center of the graph, the increase was not as steep.

INDIANA

Again, more unprecedented increases.

Nearly 100,000 Hoosiers were infected this week alone. That is nearly double the increase from last week.

You can see that on the far right of the graph above.

Notice the growth seen in recent weeks on the right is more steep than the growth seen during peaks in the past on the left.

Cases have not leveled out and since hospitalizations follow cases by a few weeks WHAS 11 will be watching these trends closely.

