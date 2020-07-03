PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. — Early Friday morning, federal agents arrested two Kentucky constables, Michael Wallace and Gary Baldock, according to officials.

While executing one of the arrests, an FBI agent was injured in an agent-involved shooting.

The FBI agent and the suspect, Constable Gary Baldock, are both in stable condition, according to the FBI.

Constables are elected and serve as law enforcement officers in Kentucky.

Wallace and Baldock where scheduled to appear in federal court in London Kentucky this afternoon.

Court documents unsealed today claim the constables violated citizens' right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures, a right protected by the Fourth Amendment to the US Constitution.

According to the unsealed indictment, from the end of 2018 through September of 2019 the constables ‘knowingly and willfully conspired together to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate persons within Pulaski County…”.

If convicted, the constables could find themselves behind bars for up to ten years. They could also face up to a $250,000 dollar fine.

Per policy, that agent-involved shooting is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.

