Data Deep Dive: Tracking vaccine accessibility, demographics and numbers in Kentucky and Indiana

Through a new project at WHAS11, we're tracking accessibility, demographics and measuring how our states are stacking up against others.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear has said his goal is to get 90% of the vaccines coming into the state, into people’s arms within the first week of their arrival.

Is he accomplishing that?

Vaccine allocation versus doses administered in Kentucky

So far, the state has received more than 466,000 COVID-19 vaccines and they have distributed about 413,000 which is 88%, not quite at the governor’s goal but close.

Percentage of Kentucky population vaccinated

Out of the 4.4 million people in the Commonwealth, about 9% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 91% are still unvaccinated.

INDIANA

In Indiana, 90% of the population is still unvaccinated. The state has administered more than 705,000 vaccines.

People vaccinated in Indiana (Feb.1)

Of those who are vaccinated, about 25% are fully vaccinated – meaning they have received both the first shot and the booster.

Percentage of Hoosiers vaccinated

More than half of the vaccines distributed in Indiana have gone to those 70-years-old and older. Monday, the state expanded to include those 65 and older.

