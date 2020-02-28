INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Wildlife in Need owner Tim Stark showed up for a court hearing Friday in Indianapolis. The hearing is associated with the Indiana Attorney General’s lawsuit asking for the nonprofit to be dissolved.

The Indiana Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Wildlife in Need, just five days after WHAS11's FOCUS investigation exposed years of abuse and neglect on the property.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom and information below is from FOCUS Investigator Shay McAlister's Twitter feed.

1:30 PM - Tim Stark appeared in court wearing a suit and tie. Tim Stark is representing himself but there is an attorney sitting with him at the defendant’s table.

Attorney's from the Indiana AG's office who are presiding over the case are Tamara Weaver and Philip Rizzo. After all parties met in judge's, they reenter the court room and Tim Stark takes off his jacket and said "let's get it on!" The hearing moves forward.

The Attorney General's Office calls Darlene Ehley for their first witness. She's a former volunteer at Wildlife In Need.

Ehley says Stark encouraged staff to “throw rocks” at people who came to the property with the intent to take the animals. Calling it “his war” and the staff “his army”. When she said this Stark laughed in the courtroom.

Stark also laughed after Ehley said she watched Stark throw a tiger cub on the ground and stomp on it saying “you have to show them who’s boss while they’re young."

Tim Stark is representing himself but there is an attorney sitting with him at the defendant’s table. The judge advised him to use the court to ask questions but Stark said he will ask the questions himself.

The state has called Darlene’s husband Scott Ehley to the witness stand. He was a staff member who used to work on the property as a maintenance man until he was attacked by a hyena last year.

Ehley says he asked Stark to allow him to fix a baboon cage 3 times but Stark said no. Then the baboon broke through and escaped. Ehley says wolves escaped from their enclosure 3-4 times over the last few years.

Ehley describes digging holes and burying dead animals. Ehley said he buried tigers, hyenas and other “exotic animals that Stark didn’t want in the dumpster.”

The attorney sitting by Stark asked Ehley if he was ever taught any protocol when handling animals. Ehley said “no one was ever taught any protocol, there was no protocol.”

Stark is now asking Ehley questions and both he and Ehley are getting heated. Stark interrupted Ehley yelling “I’ll ask the questions!”

Stark says the wolves that escaped are actually dogs. Ehley responded, “I don’t care what you called them. I was in the middle of wrangling 5 fricken wolves”.

3:28 PM: State calls third and final witness, Jessica Barnett. She's a former employee of Wildlife In Need. She [Barnett] said she found the job through an ad on Facebook for an “animal care position.”

The attorney sitting by Stark is questioning if she actually worked at the facility and for how long, says there is no record of her employment.

The state just added an additional witness. Dr. Robert Shumaker has taken the stand. He is the president of the Indianapolis Zoo and has a lengthy history in managing animals.

Shumaker says he has specialized knowledge in animal treatment and animal welfare.

The attorney sitting by Stark is questioning if Shumaker can be considered an expert in this case because of the large # of animals at Wildlife in Need.

The judge says yes. Shumaker can answer questions and if a specific incident comes up they will handle it case by case. Shumaker says he has experience with every kind of animal mentioned so far today.

Shumaker says it isn’t possible for 2 people to provide adequate care for 200 animals, as described by other witnesses. He said, “it just would not be possible.”

He says the living conditions described at Wildlife in Need, like primates living in dog cages, are “indefensible” and “completely inappropriate.”

“The animals’ physical and psychological well-being is compromised”, Shumaker explained.

Shumaker says conditions described by witnesses like “half inch or inch-thick feces and rotten food would of course cause a hygiene problem.”

They are talking about the one on one contact between animals and the public at Wildlife in Need. The doctor says this puts both groups at risk with the spread of disease, infection. Witnesses say they are no hygiene requirements like washing hands, wearing masks, etc.

Now they have turned to training requirements- Shumaker says at a professional zoo, formal education and training is required and standard procedure. When working with big cats it’s a “very long training period.” This is in response to witness testimony describing “no protocol”, “no training” at Wildlife in Need.

The courtroom just let out some giggles after a question from the attorney sitting by Stark: “Do you agree there should be proper training at animal facilities?” Shumaker responded “yes- I think there should be proper training at animal facilities.”

In a 19-page lawsuit, the attorney general’s office details allegations of animal neglect, embezzlement and years of mismanagement.

"We've had an investigation going for many months, we've conducted dozens of interviews, including former employees of Wildlife in Need, we've spoken to various animal rights or animal non-profit organizations that deal with animal welfare, we've consulted with animal welfare experts”, Betsy DeNardi, the Director and Chief Counsel of the Consumer Protection Division of the Indiana Attorney General’s office, explained.

The lawsuit demands non-profit Wildlife in Need is dissolved, the owners pay back money they pocketed and never own or exhibit exotic animals again.

The court documents detail deplorable living conditions, animal hoarding, animal trafficking, and allegations of abuse.

If the preliminary injunction is granted, the order will require Wildlife In Need, Stark to:

Provide adequate and proper care to all animals on the property

Not remove or transfer any animals from the property

Allow a welfare expert of the State’s choosing to inspect the property

Allow expedited inspection of all documents

The court documents also say the state believes Stark will continue to abuse and dispose of animals and misappropriate assets if a preliminary injunction is not entered.

