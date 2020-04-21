LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They are workers on the front line, and now thirteen Louisville division Kroger employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The Louisville division includes 117 stores in Kentucky and southern Indiana. A Kroger spokesperson said some of the employees who tested positive are already recovered and back at work. Now, the company is considering implementing new policies to better protect workers.

The current COVID-19 precautions at Louisville division Krogers include plexiglass partitions between customers and cashiers, a suggestion to wear protective masks provided by store management and a limit on the number of people inside.

Some Kroger stores around the country have implemented new policies that require employees to wear masks while at work and require temperature checks as they start their shift.

Louisville Division Kroger Spokesperson Erin Grant said the Louisville division is considering implementing protective mask requirements and is currently waiting on a shipment of infrared thermometers.

Grant said the infected employees worked at ten different stores, including locations at La Grange Road, Taylorsville Road, New Albany Plaza and the Jay C in Seymour. The spokesperson said the company has also deep cleaned at the Valley Station Kroger, as a precaution, but no one has tested positive from that store.

An employee from that Valley Station Kroger sent us an email with concerns, claiming management failed to notify her team about a potential case in her department. She said, "We were never even warned. If an employee might have it, they should warn us. I don’t want to lose my job, I just want people to be safe and know what's going on."

When a Kroger employee tests positive, Grant said, "upon learning of a case, we work closely with state and local health experts, follow all sanitation and cleaning procedures, communicate with and support our store team. We follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations. This does include deep cleaning and sanitizing the store. When an associate is diagnosed with a positive test result we are transparent with those seeking information. All associates are asked to closely monitor their health and take their temperature at home prior to coming to work. If they experience symptoms, including a fever, they are encouraged to contact their health care provider and stay home."

According to the Metro Health Department, that's more than they're required to do. The department explained there is no "legal requirement" to notify workers of a positive case, only a suggestion to inform other workers in the interest of public safety. The Health Department said their office has no recommendations on how or when to notify the public when a grocery store employee tests positive.

This is the list of stores, provided by Kroger, where infected employees worked:

12450 La Grange Rd.

Louisville, KY 40245

12611 Taylorsville Rd.

Louisville, KY 40299

200 New Albany Plaza

New Albany, IN 47150

1670 Starlite Dr.

Owensboro, KY 42301

2630 Fredrica St.

Owensboro, KY 42301

1600 Leestown Rd, Suite 150

Lexington, KY 40511

704 Euclid Ave.

Lexington, KY 40502

399 Campbellsville Bypass

Campbellsville, KY 42718-8831

Jay C

1541 E. Tipton St.

Seymour, IN 47274

►Contact reporter Shay McAlister at smcalister@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Shay) and Facebook.