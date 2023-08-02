Federal court issues restraining order against troubled solar company

The judge froze the company's assets and appointed a receiver to manage the company until further action is taken.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After an extensive, months-long investigation by WHAS11's FOCUS team, action is being taken against a troubled solar power company that has left many of its customers in the dark.

On Wednesday, a federal court granted a temporary restraining order against Solar Titan USA to freeze the company's assets and stop it from conducting "unlawful business" in Kentucky and Tennessee.

According to a press release, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti requested the order to protect consumers from "deceptive business practices" conducted by Solar Titan USA.

Tim Murrow was the first of many Solar Titan USA customers who complained to FOCUS, and then to Cameron's office, that they didn't get what they paid for.

Solar panels installed, but still not generating power for months, as well as solar power systems which were not working properly and certainly didn't save on utility bills like they were advertised to do.

Cameron said his office has received numerous complaints against the company since March 2022, all with similar accounts. To date, more than 115 consumer complaints have been filed in Kentucky alone.

Read the Attorney Generals full complaint:

A joint investigation by Cameron and Skrmetti found Solar Titan "likely not only defrauded customers," but failed to pull the proper permits for installations and then failed to properly install the entire solar power system -- all while hefty monthly bills from Solar Titan's preferred lender, Mosaic Inc., kept coming.

Another allegation FOCUS uncovered was that Solar Titan contractually prohibited customers from posting negative reviews about the company online.

The Attorneys General also found Solar Titan's principals were potentially "misappropriating consumer funds by making lavish personal purchases instead of paying employees or fulfilling obligations to customers."

A federal judge ruled in the Attorneys General favor in a 63-page order, agreeing that there is good cause to believe that Solar Titan violated state and federal consumer protection laws.

As a result of the judge's order, Solar Titan and its owners must:

Cease conducting unlawful business in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Allow the appointed receiver to oversee and manage the company's assets to preserve them for the benefit of customers.

Stop using customer funds to purchase luxury items, like vehicles, homes, boats and airplanes.

Read the court's full opinion:

