Here's how you can sign up for Smart911

Help emergency responders help you faster when seconds matter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Emergency operators go to work every day to save lives.

If you dial 9-1-1, it could potentially be one of the worse days of your life.

When you call, you could be unable to tell dispatchers where you are calling from making it hard to find you.

The FOCUS team investigated the untimely death of a Louisville woman that used a cell phone to call for help but died after emergency responders were unable to locate her. That investigation airs on WHAS11 Monday night at 11 p.m.

You can do something to help first responders help you; and it is free.

Take a few minutes to sign up today and it could make it easier for emergency services to find you faster when seconds matter.

HOW IT WORKS

You choose the information you want to provide and it links it to your address and phone number.

Information like medical conditions, vehicle description, emergency contact, and the number of people in your household.

Smart 911 says they use the highest levels of security protection to keep your information private. Only responders can access your information and you choose what you want to provide. Read more about their security.

WILL THIS HELP ME WHERE I LIVE?

It is a nationwide service and this 'Smart911 Safety Profile' travels with you so even if you need help out of town responders can find you faster.

If your area isn't using this service yet, you'll still be ready when they join.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services uses this service along with cities like Atlanta, Chicago, and Nashville.

Oldham, Nelson, Washington, Bullitt Counties in Kentucky can access your profile. This also includes the cities of Frankfort and Lawrenceburg.



In Indiana, Lawrence, Vigo, and Monroe County can also use this tool to help locate you.



To see if this service is supported where you live, click here.

REASONS TO SIGN UP

When is the last time you used a landline? When using a cell phone, call takers have little information that could help, only a very general idea of your location that could be miles away from you.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services told the FOCUS team, about 85% of the call they receive are from cell phones. They took just less than 1.5 million calls in 2019.

If you live in an apartment, condo, or group housing, responders may be sent to your location but they may have trouble pinpointing exactly where you need them. Setting up this profile will help send them straight to you.

It can also give you peace of mind if you have a loved one that lives alone; just set up a profile for them and add your information as an emergency contact.