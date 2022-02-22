What you need to know: How to search the sex offender registry in Kentucky, Indiana

The FOCUS investigative team found dozens of sex offenders with addresses matching long-term care facilities. Here is a guide to show you how to search your area.

Our FOCUS investigative team found dozens of registered sex offenders living in long-term care facilities in Kentucky and Indiana.

Here is how is a guide on how to search the registry:

KENTUCKY

SEARCH THE REGISTRY

Click here to open the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

On the right of the screen, you'll see a section titled 'See a neighborhood Map'. Enter your address, city and/or zip code, and then click search.

When the results load, you will see the map with a pin on the location you entered. House icons will mark addresses that match home addresses reported by offenders. The name of the offenders (if there are any in that area) appear in a list on the right side of the page. You can click the house or the name on the list to see a photo of each offender. Click 'Offender Details' above the photo to view more information.

SIGN UP FOR ALERTS

From the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry page, you will see a yellow box below the 'See a neighborhood Map' section that is titled 'Track Offenders In/Out of Area'. Enter your zip code in the field next to that box and click the yellow box.



A new page will open. Enter your name or facility name and your email to sign up for notifications.



The system will send a link to your email. Once you click the link you will be signed up to receive notifications.

INDIANA

SEARCH THE REGISTRY

Click here to open the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry. At the top on the left, click 'search'.

Enter your address in the fields on this page. Before clicking search you can also select other address types to see where offenders work or go to school.

The results will load and you can see a map marking the address you entered with a pin. The addresses matching those reported by offenders will appear as orange bubbles. You can scroll down to view a list of offenders within the radius you selected to search within. The numbers next to the photos on the list correspond to the numbers in the bubbles on the map. You can click the name of the offender to view more information like other known addresses attached to each offender as well as the date of conviction and charges. It is important to note Indiana requires violent and sexual offenders to report home, work, and school addresses.

SIGN UP FOR ALERTS



From Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry, click 'register' under the page title.

Enter an address you would like to receive alerts about. You can sign up as many addresses as you wish. You can enter your child's school, loved ones nursing home and/or your work.

Our FOCUS team found dozens of offenders with addresses matching long-term care facilities in both Kentucky and Indiana. We spent hours creating a database of LTCFs with addresses matching the addresses reported by offenders. To check out the full investigation and see if where your loved one is living is on the list click here.

