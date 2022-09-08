Many Kentucky school districts coming up short on state mandated S.R.O.'s

State lawmakers sound off on JCPS’ alternative safety plan, which lacks on-site school resource officers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the Board of Education’s blessing on January 27, JCPS had a plan.

If the district couldn’t have a dedicated and armed School Resource Officer on-site, throughout the day, at each of its 165 schools, then the district would assign an armed School Safety Officer (S.S.O.) to patrol three to seven schools.

The goal is to have 30 S.S.O.’s, but ahead of Wednesday’s first day of school, the district is well short.

“We’re short 13,” Chris Perkins, Chief Operations Officer at JCPS, said. “So we won’t get to 30 armed police officers before the first day of school.”

The district says it currently has 12 S.S.O.’s on staff and have five new hires with law enforcement experience.

However, those five must put in 120 hours of training for state required S.R.O. certification.

In the meantime, every JCPS middle school and high school are supposed to have at least one safety administrator, but that person is unarmed.

“I think that’s basically like saying let’s get a slingshot and a rock,” Sen. Max Wise, R-District 16, said.

Following the deadly mass shooting at Marshall County High School on January 23, 2018, Wise authored legislation in 2019 which became law mandating that every single public school or shared school campus must have an S.R.O.

Wise says an S.R.O.’s primary responsibility is developing relationships with students, so that they can feel comfortable coming to that officer for help and concerns.

If a serious threat exists, such as an active shooter, then the S.R.O. is right there for an immediate response.

“Someone is on scene and someone is armed,” Wise said.

That’s why both he and State Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-District 29, feel JCPS’s plan falls short on security, even though they acknowledge the plan is at least a step in the right direction.

Bratcher was behind House Bill 63 last legislative session, which reinforced the mandate for a school police presence at all times when class is in session.

“They (JCPS) need to follow the law as it’s written and not try to always skirt around,” Bratcher said. “We want the threat to be neutralized quickly…you just can’t do that with just an unarmed, untrained security person.”

Bratcher questions what the response time would be with patrolling JCPS S.S.O.’s.

So, we questioned Perkins about the potential problem of an S.S.O. having to travel from one school to another in an active shooter scenario.

His response, “Again, I think the intent is to be able to provide better support than we’ve ever provided before.”

The Office of the State School Security Marshal’s latest risk assessment report, from 2020-21, shows that 57% of Kentucky public schools did not have an assigned S.R.O. pursuant to state law.

The next risk assessment report is expected to be released to the public in September.

State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox says that report will show much promise and progress.

“We’re transitioning from a compliance that schools have to do this to a commitment that the schools are getting used to do these things,” Wilcox said.

The law allows for districts to come up with alternative safety plans if funding or staffing issues exist.

Wilcox just has to sign off on them.

After repeated requests for a progress report on JCPS’s plan, his office has yet to respond.