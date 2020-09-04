LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

We now have new details about the UPS worker who passed away over the weekend. Neither health officials nor UPS confirmed the cause of that man’s death, but those close to him say he tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his death.

Those close to him say Roml Ellis worked at UPS for 36 years. They describe him as sincere, hardworking, and a tremendous leader. He passed away on Saturday in Louisville. He was 55 years old.

Tim Murphy has been a friend of Ellis’ since elementary school. He shared an old photo of Ellis, showing him as captain of his high school football team. A father of three, Ellis continued his love of the sport, coaching his young boys in football. According to his obituary, Ellis was an avid University of Kentucky fan, and loved his three children more than anything else. Friends and colleagues say UPS helped put him through college at the University of Louisville. Many coworkers describe him as the best boss they ever had, with a sense of humor and a smile always on his face.

“That’s his smile… Sincerity was one of his greatest attributes, you could trust him you could believe in him,” Murphy said.

In light of his passing, many of Ellis’ coworkers tell us they want UPS to provide more protection against coronavirus.

Jim Mayer, a spokesman with the company, said UPS deliveries are saving lives and jobs, and they’re taking precautions.

He said they’re providing face masks and 30 additional shuttle buses each shift to take employees to their work sites to sort packages. He also said there’s more frequent cleaning, with safety being a top priority.

In response to concerns among UPS workers about coronavirus, Governor Beshear said Tuesday he wants to speak with both workers and management.

Amid COVID-19, those close to Ellis say they’re planning a celebration of life event at a later date, when it’s safe to do so.

