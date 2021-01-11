Kentucky nursing homes fined by one government agency got payments from another that offset some of the fines

The FOCUS team investigates nursing homes with the highest fines. The facility in Kentucky that got the highest COVID-19 incentive payment in 2020 now closing.

Tonight at 11 pm you can see the full FOCUS investigation on WHAS11 News.



A WHAS11 FOCUS investigation revealed nursing homes were fined thousands of dollars for failing to comply with Medicare and Medicaid participation requirements.

However, some collected government incentive payments for reducing COVID-19 infections, documents show. In some cases, the payments offset the penalties.



Regis Woods received one of the largest payments in Kentucky, rewarded with a total of $568,440 through the Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 Nursing Home Quality Incentive Program.

Through the Civil Money Penalty Reinvestment Program (CMP), Regis Woods was fined $202,153.25 in 2020.

In short, Regis Woods received about $366,286.75 more than they were fine.

Now, Regis Woods is closing after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services terminated its agreement with the facility, citing non-compliance with federal requirements. Families are now left scrambling to find a new home for their loved ones.

WHAS11 FOCUS team has spent months requesting inspection reports for facilities with some of the highest CMP fines in Kentucky.

HOW TO CHOOSE A NURSING HOME

When it comes time to choose a nursing home for your loved one, the decision can feel overwhelming.

Families for Better Care lists four tips:

1. Check the facility ratings on Nursing Home Compare's website

Nursing homes are inspected every 9 to 15 months or whenever a complaint is lodged with the state's regulatory agency. These reports are available online along with a star rating for each facility.

Facilities rated with a 1-star or 2-star ranking denote frequent and/or serious problems whereas 4-star or 5-star homes denote better-operating facilities.

Compile a list of facilities that have a good record and move on to step two.

2. Call your local ombudsman office and ask for additional information

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman is a federal and state-mandated advocacy program. Ombudsmen regularly visit residents and investigate complaints from a resident's perspective.

The Ombudsman Program is a treasure trove of information. Program staff and volunteers are very knowledgeable about laws and regulations that govern resident care. Using your list from step one above, ask the ombudsman office to provide you a summary of complaint data for each facility you identified. Also, ask to speak with the ombudsman who visits the facility as they can give you further insight on resident care.

And if problems ever arise at the nursing home, they will gladly help. The program offers free services and all complaints are confidential.

3. Schedule nursing home tours

(IMPORTANT: Make sure to plan some visits at night or over the weekend, problems typically occur during these shifts)

When you arrive, don't be star-struck by the lobby. Nursing homes invest a great deal of money in their lobbies to make them feel warm and inviting, but this can often be fool's gold. Care happens beyond the administrator's office. Don't be afraid to walk around the facility and ask some tough questions.

Spend considerable time talking with families and residents without staff present. They'll give you an honest assessment of what life is really like in the facility.

Watch out for these red flags, they are frequent indicators of negligent or abuse care:

Not enough staff to promptly respond to resident calls for assistance

The facility smells of urine, feces or chemicals

Food does not look or taste appetizing

Residents are left unattended for long periods of time

Residents appear disheveled or are wearing mismatched/stained clothes

Dead bugs or rodent droppings sprinkled throughout the resident living areas

Furniture is in disrepair, floors are sticky

Staff are impolite or disrespectful

Staff fail to knock before entering residents' rooms

Too few or no activities (check to see if current activities match what's posted in the activity calendar)

No resident or family council

4. Make a decision

Following these steps should give you enough information to avoid a nursing home placement misstep.