LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If the air we breathe at home could be radioactive would you want it tested?

The government recommends homeowners test for radon, but in government" housing but that's been minimal at best.

In 1988, Congress directed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, to work with the EPA to come up with an effective radon policy, including among other things, testing and mitigation.

More than 30-years later, there’s not really much to show for it.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers estimated to kill 21,000 people every year.

Public housing doesn’t have to test for radon so WHAS11's FOCUS Investigator John Charlton did some testing in public housing and found some dangerously high levels.

Several residents have agreed to let us test their homes and check levels.

Through an open records request, the Louisville Metro Housing Authority provided FOCUS with a list of public housing units which they tested over the last five years. Just 54 spaces of approximately 4000 units in the city.

FOCUS pushes lawmakers to take precautions for KY’s most vulnerable.

