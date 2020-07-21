Planning to travel to the beach? Beshear says don't!

High positivity rates in nine states has Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear begging Kentuckians to avoid those places.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You're probably hearing the term "positivity rate" more and more. So, what does it mean? The rate is calculated by measuring how many people are testing positive out of the total number of people being tested.

State officials have used the number to make decisions on travel advisories, re-openings or even closure, should the number start to rise rapidly.

In Kentucky, the positivity rate is the number Governor Andy Beshear is using to find which states fall into his travel advisory, including Florida, Alabama and South Carolina. Each of those states has a positivity rate above 15%, which is considered by health experts to be incredibly dangerous.

In Kentucky, the positivity rate was highest back in April when most of the people being tested had symptoms or confirmed exposure. Since then the rate has dropped exponentially and now sits at 4.3%. This rate is considered "safe" because it it under 5%, which meets the White House Task Force recommendation for reopening.

In Indiana, it's a much different story. The positivity rates across the river have consistently been higher than those seen in Kentucky. At worst, the rate neared 16% in April. Now, the rate is down to 9%.

Most states didn't start reopening until they hit a rate below 5%, though Indiana never has.

