LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In his last days in office, former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed a single Executive Order shortening the sentences of 336 inmates convicted of possession of a controlled substance.

Bevin made a total of 600 commutations and pardons. It has led to a request from Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron to have the FBI investigate the pardons.

WHAS11's FOCUS Team took a deeper look into the lives of those who were pardoned and the consequences of being freed with limited support or resources. Many of them were serving time for drug-related crimes.

In the 60 days after being released the FOCUS investigative team has been tracking those drug offenders to see how many reoffended, relapsed or checked into rehab.

Unfortunately we found one person that lost his battle, relapsed, overdosed and ultimately lost his life.

We also found a few people repeated the cycle and landed back behind bars. One young man, barley in his 20s relapsed and narrowly survived a DUI crash after being released by former Governor Bevin.

You'll hear more from that young man in the full FOCUS investigation at 11 pm Tuesday on WHAS11 News.

Those that received pardons had their records whipped clean. Those that received commutations had their sentences cut short but were released without resources they would have received if they served out their sentences.

Out of the 336 low level drug offenders that were released, only 27 had completed the Department of Corrections substance abuse program or cognitive behavioral therapy program.

Unlike those that received pardons, the low level drug offenders will have to serve out the remainder of their sentence if convicted of a new felony.

Three in ten Kentucky adults have a family member or friend that has experienced problems as a result of using drugs, according to the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky's 2018 poll. Only a fraction (18%) of those people entered treatment on their own, according to the poll.

