Kentucky's unemployment system still facing issues one year into pandemic

So far, almost $6 billion in Kentucky unemployment claims has been paid out. Still, about 56,000 claims haven’t yet seen a dime.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been one year since record unemployment overwhelmed America as the coronavirus pandemic spread rapidly around the globe.

FOCUS investigator John Charlton has been investigating Kentucky’s unemployment system since last year. He's looking back at where the system achieved but also failed.

Over the year, many reached out to FOCUS, begging for help with their unanswered claims. FOCUS was able to help some get their benefits.

But there were too many Kentucky claims for a handful of specialists and an outdated system to handle.

By the summer, fed-up unemployment filers gathered, despite the pandemic, and a small group of protesters led to big help.

Unemployment insurance specialists began offering in-person assistance, which drew thousands to Frankfort. For some Kentuckians, it was worth the wait after months of no payments, but some were told to wait longer.

One year later, and many of the same problems remain.