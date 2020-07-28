New case trends see upward trend in July | Data Deep Dive

The coronavirus hit new highs as July comes to a close.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Sarah Moyer, the City of Louisville's top health official, sent a stern warning on Tuesday as she said people are ignoring instructions to wear masks, avoid gatherings and social distance.

Louisville's cases are climbing at an alarming rate with 6,452 cases now reported and 244 deaths.

While those numbers are for Louisville, The FOCUS team is showing how the virus has spread so far in both Kentucky and Indiana.



This graph shows the increase in new cases reported in the bluegrass state daily.

Follow that dotted trend line to the right -- we've marked the day the mask mandate took effect in orange.

You'll see a sharp incline started in July.

But with fewer reported cases the past few days officials hope the line will level out and the spread will stabilize.

It's a similar story in Indiana.

In July the blue bars showing case increases begin to rise above the trendline.

With the month coming to a close the cases reached new highs.

That orange bar marks the mask mandate that went into place Monday.

Officials hope that will help to reverse the upward trend.

