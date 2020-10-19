Data Deep Dive | Most coronavirus deaths in the Commonwealth are those 70 and older

About 75% of the deaths in Kentucky 70 and older compared but account for less than 12% of the total cases. Increased infection rates could increase elders' risk.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We know the risk of death from the coronavirus increases with age.

The FOCUS team has some new graphs to give you the breakdowns by age in Kentucky.

From the start back in March through Saturday these are the case totals by age in Kentucky.

You'll notice, those in their 20s have the highest infection rates, nearly 20-percent that's the tallest bar.

Case counts for Kentuckians in their 30's and 40's are close behind.

Children under 10 years-old represent about 4-percent of the total cases.

Here's a breakdown of the deaths.

Even though those 80 and older are about 5-percent of the total cases, they are dying at much higher rates.

Nearly, 50-percent of the total deaths are in this age group; that's the bar on the far right.

So far, less than 10% of the deaths are among those under 60 years old, those are the bars on the left.

While younger groups are less likely to die they could pass the virus to others at higher risk.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.