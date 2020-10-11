Data Deep Dive: More than half the deaths in Kentucky and Indiana are in long-term care facilities

As cases surge across the community, long-term care facilities fatalities grow.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Long-term care facilities are home to the most at-risk in our community.

The spike in cases in Kentucky and Indiana in the past few months is felt in these facilities.

KENTUCKY

Those living in long-term care facilities make up more than half the deaths across the commonwealth.

That is the dark blue part of this pie graph.

Data shows the rise in cases can be deadly in long-term care facilities.



In fact, FOCUS found LTC deaths nearly doubled over the past two months of the pandemic, a 70% growth rate. Overall cases across the state grew 143% during that same time.

As a reminder, death trends trail case trends by weeks or even a month, so death tolls could still rise.

INDIANA

Hoosiers that call long-term care facilities home are also at increased risk of death.

Look at the breakdown.

About 57% of the deaths in Indiana are among those living in long-term care facilities.

Again, the dark blue portion of the pie graph.

As always we're watching the trends as we head towards the holidays.

