FOCUS: More Kentuckians turn to hunting due to COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Empty pockets in the day of COVID-19 is leading to empty stomachs.

The pandemic has costs jobs across the country, making it harder for families to put food on the table.

Many Kentuckians are getting back to the basics and the numbers show that more people in Kentucky are on the hunt for their own food.

“[There’s] definitely an increase in interest and participation and we see that here in the state as well,” Gabe Jenkins said.

Jenkins, a state deer biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, said that hunting licenses are up 4% from 2019.

The agency’s latest numbers show hunters who live in the state bought more than 220,000 licenses which is a jump of more than 12,500.

Although modern gun season is over for deer, there are still several weeks left to hunt with a bow or crossbow, as well as another week for muzzleloaders.

Therefore, Jenkins believes even more hunting licenses will be bought.

When deer season opened in September, Jenkins said the hunting was great and Kentucky was on pace to shatter last year’s total of deer shot and harvested.

“We were on record pace, record harvest – we had great hunting weather [in] September, October,” he said. “We estimate we have around 300,000 to 325,000 deer hunters in the state.”

On a record pace to hunt and process more than 150,000 deer in Kentucky, but that trend suddenly got off target.

So what happened, considering more out there hunting usually translates to a bigger harvest?

