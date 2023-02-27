FBI aware of 20-25 gangs in Louisville; 'They're not just staying in their own neighborhoods'

At least 30% of the Metro's violent crime can be traced back to a local gang, according to Louisville Metro Police.

How to keep yourself safe

"What we see are gangs take on the names of the street where they live on or the community they stay in," Jones explained. "Usually they're involved in drug trafficking and other types of violent crime."

Most are what authorities call "neighborhood-based gangs," which means they aren't affiliated with a nationally known or more recognized gang.

He said the FBI has identified between 20 and 25 gangs operating in Louisville right now.

Jones is the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Louisville division.

"They're not just staying in their own neighborhoods, committing these crimes," Brian Jones said.

In that incident, more than 600 rounds were fired at the apartment complex right outside of St. Matthews.

A massive shoot out at a Hike's Point apartment complex on New Years Day is perhaps the most recent example of local gang violence operating in Louisville.

"Instead of taking them off one by one, we want to target an entire gang, bring charges on them and take the entire gang off the street so we make a significant impact," Jones said.

FBI Louisville said they consider the Ross Crew "eradicated" and that's their goal in all of these cases.

In February 2023, the four men were sentenced to federal prison time on drug trafficking charges.

Investigators also found drugs inside a toilet -- a failed attempt to destroy evidence, according to the FBI.

During an FBI SWAT bust, agents found baggies of cocaine and crack cocaine hidden around the apartment.

Federal agents said the men used assault rifles to “patrol” the apartment complex, while drug deals were underway inside the building.

"They were using weapons almost patrolling their neighborhood," Jones said.

He said four individuals, who were part of what was known as the "Ross Crew," were selling drugs out a neighborhood in the Newburg area.

Jones used a recent case investigated by the FBI as an example to explain how these crews work.

These local gangs use fear to intimidate innocent people to keep quiet.

In some cases a "street crew," as they're often called, will be based out of a single apartment complex.

Gangs in School : Kids arrested for violent crime

Louisville's gangs are made up of men, women and children as young as 14 years old, according to federal agents.

Jones said the number of members in any given gang can range significantly.

"We see everything from three or four members that are causing significant fear or violence in their community, up to 20, 30, 40 individuals in a single gang," he said.

In Louisville, federal investigators confirm there is even gang activity happening in local schools.

"We know there are students, high school aged students in this community, in Louisville, in the region, that we know are involved in gang activity," ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow.

He said the federal system isn't designed to respond to juvenile crime.

That's why his agency created a path to get involved because officials are so concerned about the high rate of violent crime being traced back to Louisville youth.

Morrow said federal agents are now working hand-in-hand with Jefferson County Public Schools each time a gun is found inside a school.

"We want to trace that firearm and figure out where it came from, how it made its way into the hands of that juvenile and ultimately how it made it into the hands of that school," he said.

Morrow says teens affiliated with street gangs are responsible for much of the "random crime" reported outside of schools.

Over the last year, police arrested minors in major cases -- from carjackings to arson and even murder.

In response to what he's seeing on the streets, Morrow said he shifted special agents to exclusively work on gang activity.