LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

In a unanimous vote, Kentucky lawmakers voted “yes” on a resolution that would take a big step toward preventing violence against nurses and others in the industry. Healthcare workers in the state call the decision a game-changing moment.

“It’s great, first of all just knowing that we have that support to get the data we need,” said Donna Fiaschetti, a member with the Kentucky Nurses Association.

Representative Kim Moser thanked WHAS11’s Focus investigative reporter Paula Vasan for highlighting the problem.

Healthcare workers are multiple times more likely to experience violence than other professions, according to research by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. In Louisville alone, crimes categorized as assaults at hospitals, doctors’ offices, and drug stores increased 105% in just five years – from 88 reports in 2014 to 180 reports in 2018, according to LMPD crime report data. Experts in the industry say many incidents are not reported.

Nurses 911

FOCUS

For months, we’ve been investigating how healthcare workers in Kentucky are demanding help, saying they’re getting attacked by their own patients.

In a committee meeting on March 12, the House Health and Family Services committee watched WHAS11’s initial story from late October. It showed injuries, calls to 911, and interviews with workers who’ve been assaulted by patients on the job, something they say has gotten worse with the opioid crisis. In response, each lawmaker voted “yes” on House Joint Resolution 123, introduced by Representative Kim Moser.

“It has come to our attention over the years that workplace violence is a huge issue, especially in healthcare facilities,” said Representative Kim Moser.

If passed, the resolution would require the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to gather data from licensed healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals around the state. The goal would be to find out the scope of violence in healthcare, ultimately figuring out ways to take action on an issue that’s often not reported at all.

“Let’s celebrate!,” said Sheila Schuster, a lobbyist with the Kentucky Nurses Association.

Nurses we interviewed tell us this is the first promising step toward addressing what’s long been a painful secret in healthcare. But there are major hurdles ahead with time running out on the session. It still must pass the full house and senate before Governor Beshear could sign it into law.

Kentucky Hospital Association President Nancy Galvagni said in a statement: “Hospitals take workplace violence very seriously and are working diligently to make the workplace as safe as possible... We look forward to working with Representative Moser to ensure hospital staff members are safe while providing care for all Kentuckians.”

RELATED: Nurses across the country are being attacked

RELATED: House passes bill to protect health care workers from violence

RELATED: After Nurses 911 investigation, local lawmaker plans to propose a bill

►Contact reporter Paula Vasan at pvasan@whas11.com on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram