'Either I die, or he dies'; Kentuckiana police vow to protect kids during school shootings

Following the tragedy in Uvalde, four local agency leaders promise parents they will not make the same "mistakes."

"That's scary. But that's what we're paid to do and that's what we have to do," Sanders said.

Some officers were on scene within three minutes of the first 911 call and approached the classroom, but retreated after gunman shot toward the door.

Surveillance video and investigative reports released weeks after the Uvalde shooting revealed none of the 350 responding officers entered the classroom, where children were being killed, for 70 minutes.

"I think about all of the children we have to protect," Jeffersontown Chief Rick Sanders said. "I want parents to know we are doing everything possible to prepare."

The scary reality is that active shooter situations could happen anywhere, but how would police respond if it happened here in Kentuckiana?

Thousands of Kentuckiana students are now back in the classroom, just months after 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas were killed in theirs by an 18-year-old gunman.

"I want everyone to understand if there is an active shooter in a school, we are going to launch, we are going to attack that threat," he said. "We are not going to stand by and let that happen."

Sanders met with Jeffersontown principals and staff prior at the start of the new school year to review building floor plans, gain access to all classrooms, and go over communication channels between the agency, district and other departments.

"We will only know how our people will respond, if it happens," he said. "But I feel confident we hired the right people and they have the courage it takes to approach that threat."

Sanders says he put an emphasis on courage when hiring officers.

"If there's an active shooter," he said. "I don't care if it's one officer, two officers, 50 officers, we're going to attack that threat."

The agency also recently discussed active school shooter policies, including if only one officer arrives on scene. Officers train twice a year, including doing live training in schools and classrooms, Sanders said.

"They are prepared to risk their lives to save the lives the others," Sanders said.

Sanders said he's recently had conversations with all the officers in his department about the courage it will take to respond to those situations and the responsibility they have to do so.

"From what I've read there were a lot of mistakes made and I just want our principals to know that we are prepared," he said. "We will not make those mistakes."

Chief Sanders says while he doesn't have all of the facts, or know exactly what happened in Uvalde, there were a lot of mistakes.

'Top priority response, everyone is coming.' : Louisville Metro Police Department

The Louisville Metro Police Department is the largest police agency in Kentucky, and likely to respond to any active shooter threat in the area.

"A school shooting, or active aggressor is a top priority response for this department," Lt. Colonel Steve Healey said. "If that comes out, everyone is coming."

Healey says LMPD is well aware of what happened in Uvalde earlier this year.

"I've watched the Uvalde videos, I've read the report. As a parent myself, that is scary to think people were just standing around, trying to make a decision. I have the confidence in this departments, men and women of LMPD, our surrounding agencies and our SWAT team--they're going to go in," he said.

Healey says LMPD's training manual recommends four officers respond to an active shooter situation when possible, but that was before the department began experiencing its current staffing shortage.

LMPD leaders have since changed that recommendation in response.

"Now we're short--you have to go in," he explained, "the first officer that is on scene- they're going in."

Healey says he understands this is a big ask of an officer, so LMPD has made recent upgrades to equipment to better prepare officers should they ever face the situation.

"Our younger officers are being trained on breeching. We have purchased additional breeching tools and those officers are being trained on those as well." he said.

In addition to the breeching tools and ballistic panel plates, Healey says LMPD has put in a request on this year's budget to equip every officer with a rifle.

"Our officers need to show up and not be out-gunned, so the patrol rifles are going to put us on a good level field," Healey said.

Early reports from Uvalde also indicated there may have been confusion among officers as to who was in command at the scene, something Healey says won't happen in Louisville.