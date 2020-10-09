Unemployed workers left in the dark face overdue bills while stuck in queue

While the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund is set to help both tenants and landlords, some are still waiting for their claims to process.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund to help the unemployed stay in their homes and to cover some of the losses for landlords.

The relief, though, is not what people like 46-year-old Jeffrey Rager want. Rager said he needs his unemployment benefits to keep the lights on.

"Being in the call back queue is not paying my bills," he said.

Rager said he owes about $600 in overdue power bills. He received notice from his power company, Clark County REMC, that his lights could be cut off as early as next Tuesday.

Although a Sellersburg resident, Rager filed for unemployment with Kentucky because he worked in Jeffersontown. He says he had to leave his job because his 17-year-old son has Type 1 Diabetes and is prone to COVID-19.

"The doctor told me and my ex-wife we should stay home because if we brought this home to him, it could kill him," Rager said.

He said he has been waiting since May to have his claim processed so that he can go to his power company with some money.

"So that I’d have something in hand to tell them, instead of hey, can you leave my electric on, and by the way I have no idea when I’ll be able to pay you," Rager said.

Now, he is in the dark about what’s going on with his claim, as well as the strong possibility of being left in the dark at home.

"I won’t have any A/C, won’t have any lights," Rager said. "Probably won’t see my son until this is cleared up."

