FOCUS | Exclusive look inside troubled Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center

LYNDON, Ky. — “Get on the ground, now!” police shouted at kids refusing to get back into their cells at the Jefferson County Regional Juvenile Detention Center Sept. 8.

A worker said kids were “running amuck” as she called for help.

Teens eventually busted into the security control room, which controls the doors to cells as well as doors accessing secure areas throughout the facility.

Staff reported to 911 operators that there were only three workers total at the facility that night with almost 30 kids to supervise.

“On Sept. 4 and 5, there were only two staff members in the building to watch over 22 youths,” State Rep. Jason Nemes, R-District 33, asked Juvenile Justice Department Commissioner Vicki Reed. “I think the rule is eight youth to one staff member, is that correct?”

“For daytime, yes,” Reed answered.

Reed and Kerry Harvey, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary, had to answer to state lawmakers during Oct. 13’s Legislative Oversight & Investigative Committee.

Prior to that, Reed and Harvey remained silent publicly about the problems at the detention center.

“We make mistakes from time to time,” Harvey admitted.

They told lawmakers that it’s been a challenge hiring new staff and retaining current staff.

To counter that, entry level pay has been increased and so have hourly wages for current workers.

Harvey also says they’ve increased security at the detention center, while reducing the number of kids there.

“We essentially are going to use it as a holdover,” Harvey told lawmakers. “They’ll be held only until their detention hearing, which is usually within 48 hours.”

Rep. Jason Nemes, who chairs the committee and whose district the center is in, says he’s hearing from current workers that not much has changed.

“They tell me that some of the changes that were purportedly made haven’t been executed,” he revealed.

Nemes says he’s looking for significant changes at the facility, including to the law allowing boys and girls of all ages to be housed together.

“The way this thing is being run is just completely unacceptable,” he added.

Emergency responders have been making runs to the youth jail more frequently lately.

Prior to the Sept. 8 uproar, a female teenager, already arrested for arson, smuggled in a lighter which was used to set fires on Aug. 23.

The state admits that the lighter wasn’t found then and she used it again to set more fires four days later.

“She was concealing this disposable lighter in a body cavity,” Lyndon Police Chief Grady Throneberry said.

Furthermore, she threatened firefighters with a metal object after they responded to put out the fires, according to Throneberry.

He warns the detention center lacks the hardware to properly secure what he calls “seriously offending juveniles” in the facility.

“The doors aren’t secure enough, the locks aren’t secure enough, access control is not secure enough,” Throneberry said.

He says it’s unsafe for the kids and the staff, as well as for the neighborhood which borders the property, the Autumn Ridge subdivision.

“What if we have more escapes, what if these kids escape again?” Throneberry pointed out. “They (neighboring residents) don’t have any idea what these kids are capable of.”

Autumn Ridge Homeowners Association President Ed Haines said the number one concern is escapees.

During the Aug. 23 fires, there was an escape and he got picked up in the neighborhood.

Haines says residents know the detention center houses kids arrested for very serious crimes, including shootings.

“If they’re understaffed, if the physical plant is not properly set up to take care of what needs to happen there, it certainly is a concern,” he complained.

One improvement he wants is better communication from the state pertaining to any more incidents and what’s being done to try to prevent them.

“That would be helpful to everybody, that idea of sharing information,” Haines said. “That hasn’t happened so far.”

