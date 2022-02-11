JCPS sets 5-year record for guns found in school, based on available data

Data obtained through open records requests reveals the number of guns found in JCPS schools. The district tells us what they're doing about it.

"My nephew could have been killed."

This school year, according to available data from JCPS , the district has set a new five-year record for guns found in its schools.

911 calls and internal records obtained by WHAS11's FOCUS team through open records requests reflect a reality in Jefferson County Public Schools that hasn’t been made public until now.

Here's a breakdown of where guns have been found since 2017:

Only 3 out of 167 JCPS schools have metal detectors, which is less than 2% of all JCPS schools.

“Make all the backpacks clear," he said. Metal detectors, he said, could also help.

Bratcher believes even more guns would be caught if there were more policies in place to find them.

"These numbers are ridiculously low," Kentucky State House Representative Kevin Bratcher, R-29, said.

There are still about four months left of this school year.

So far this school year, at least 15 handguns have been found in JCPS schools.

According to data from JCPS from Aug.16, 2017 to Feb. 7, 2022, there have been at least 46 guns found within the district’s 167 schools.

Parent shares her story : "My nephew could have been killed."

Mary Agusti, a parent to students within JCPS, says she believes there are even more students with guns that are never found because of a nightmare she lived through.

Agusti said a student at Southern High School shot into her home in the middle of the night with an AK-47 in 2019.

"So, it's very scary," she said. “My son also slept in that room."

The shooter, she said, was aiming at her nephew, who was living with her at the time. She said the two students had gotten into a confrontation earlier that day.

“It's still a very scary situation to look back at," she said.

One of the bullets pierced her nephew, striking him just centimeters away from his heart.

“My nephew could have been killed," she said.

Days later, Agusti said the shooter’s social media posts led to a troubling discovery.

“The kid that shot him carried a gun with him to school every day for protection," she said.