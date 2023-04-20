Indiana's Glock switch law closes gap between state, federal courts

Example video title will go here for this video

The bill got bipartisan support in both chambers, and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it into law April 20.

'You cannot legally own one of these accessories as it is'

He said the actual number of people charged is much higher, but they were charged with an additional firearms, drug trafficking or assault charge, and the Glock switch was not the main thing they were charged for.

Myers' office has officially charged five adults for possessing, selling or transporting Glock switches in the Southern District of Indiana since August.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more of these in the hands of children, and teenagers. And we have to do what we can to get these off the streets to make the public safer," he said.

The Columbus Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which oversees Indianapolis, does not track the number of Glock switches seized, but Myers said they have been increasing, especially with juveniles .

“That’s what’s changed. The technology and the availability to put machine guns in everybody’s hands," Zachary Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said.

The use of 3D printers and online black markets have led to an increase in dime-sized handgun attachments in both Indiana and Kentucky . The device, most commonly called a "Glock switch", takes a gun that usually fires semiautomatic and allows it to fire about 30 rounds in two seconds.

"There are 60 counties in the Southern District of Indiana, each of whom has their own prosecutor that handles that jurisdiction, and...it's just our office," Myers said.

But it takes a long time to build a federal case, and the prevalence of these devices is not slowing down.

Glock switches do not have serial numbers and the "Glock" logo on the back is fake.

The act also states no machine guns made after 1986 can be owned by private citizens, and the ones made before 1986 need to be officially registered with serial numbers.

Glock switches are illegal because they fit under the ATF's definition of "machine gun" in the National Firearms Act of 1934. The definition says a machine gun is a weapon that fires more than one round with a single pull of the trigger and a "part" or "combination of parts" used for "converting a weapon into a machine gun."

Indiana law : 'Bring authority back to local municipalities'

Seeing the rise in Glock switches, Indiana legislators passed a bill on April 3 that amended the state's machine gun law to mirror federal language.

Now, county prosecutors will be able to prosecute people with the same authority as the federal system.

“This would really bring authority back to local municipalities to expedite that process," Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn (D-Fishers) said. Garcia Wilburn was a co-author of the bill.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears charges people for state-level crimes in Metro Indianapolis.

"It (the bill) certainly provides prosecutors and law enforcement with an additional tool to address this issue. And I think it’s always a good policy decision when you have a piece of equipment such as this," Mears, a Democrat, said.

Mears has charged 87 people since 2020 for possession of a Glock switch under Indiana's former version of the machine gun law. Those charges have almost all come when the switch was attached to a Glock, but Mears admits it was an "aggressive interpretation" of the law.

"We felt like we had to do something," Mears said.

Mears maintains that their interpretation of the law is correct, but he is now facing a lawsuit from one person he charged under the statute, claiming it was an unlawful interpretation. That case is currently with the Indiana Court of Appeals.

“This issue is currently being litigated. You know, is our position correct? Did we go too far?” Mears said.