Horse racing at Churchill Downs | Where do we go from here?

The job isn’t done on trying to figure out what happened this meet that led to 12 horse fatalities.

'Look at all the pieces of the puzzle'

In the meantime, do everything you can to try to minimize more tragedies at the track.

First things first, find the causes and then learn from them.

Although Churchill Downs moved its horse races to Ellis Park in Henderson County, work continues at the historic track.

The Investigation : 'Look at all the pieces of the puzzle'

Dr. Mick Peterson, a racecourse surfaces engineer and professor at the University of Kentucky, re-inspected the racetrack at the request of Churchill Downs.

“We are looking at the track information to help the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission go back and look at all the pieces of the puzzle,” Peterson pointed out.

They also used a machine that replicates a galloping thoroughbred’s front leg pounding the dirt at 2,500 pounds of force.

The team conducted the same tests prior to the spring meet and therefore prior to Kentucky Derby 149.

His goal is to find the right ingredients and maintenance to make tracks throughout the country uniform, so the horse doesn’t feel any different running at Churchill as he or she would at any other track.

“There should be a surface that provides the same support for the hoof, and the same ability for the horse to propel themselves forward, and the same loads on the legs so the horse can shift from one surface to another and have the same experience,” Peterson said.

Other pieces of the puzzle include the veterinary history of the 12 horses and their prior medications, as well as their pending necropsies.

“These things are multifactorial, it’s very rarely just one situation,” HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus stressed. “It’s very rarely just one item that’s causing the issue.”

So far, four necropsies have been released of the 12 horses that died this spring meet.

Chloe's Dream was "lightly raced" and showed no signs of concern prior to the race. There were also no drugs in the horse's system according to officials.

Officials said "Freezing Point's" trainer noted track conditions played into the horse's death, but the rider didn't think it was that.