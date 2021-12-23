Future Healers | Organizers hope program inspires youth impacted by violence to become doctors, helpers

The partnership with GameChangers has helped bring around 50 kids to the program so far.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The goal of the Future Healer Program is to create a trusting relationship with Louisville's youth that have been impacted by gun violence.

The program hopes to inspire them to one day become a future healer--a doctor or a helper in some other way.

Karen Udoh is one of the medical students behind Future Healers.

“All of us as a unit can help work with these kids to kind of better their lives in different ways,” Udoh said.

Udoh and other University of Louisville medical students teach kids about being a doctor at University Hospital.

Jaidyn Fels lost his father about a year ago. A couple months later his grandfather, Carl Fels, was approached by GameChangers Executive Director Christopher 2X to talk about the Future Healers program.

"I commend him for bringing these kids who had been impacted by gun violence together, where they can all heal together," Fels said.

Dr. Keith Miller said some have lost loved ones, some have been injured themselves.

"Some have had, you know, their houses or where they live and sleep shot up," Miller said.

Dr. Christopher Jones said the kids are strong and want to harness that strength.

“Many of them do come in contact with hospitals in emergency rooms. And oftentimes, it's the worst day of their lives,” Udoh said.

In September Miller, Jones and Christopher 2X went to Washington, DC and sat down with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. John Yarmuth and Sen. Rand Paul to discuss the program.

They had a candid conversation about how these shootings are harming the lives of kids and their families.

