First responder expresses concern about trains stopping on railroads, blocking routes

While trying to answer a call to a nursing home, instead of having to normally drive less than a mile, firefighters were forced to drive about five miles.

LYNDON, Ky. — In times of emergencies, time is always a factor.

The faster first responders can respond to a scene, the better.

However, in the city of Lyndon, there are four railroad crossings -- UPS Drive, Whipps Mill Road, Lyndon Lane and Washburn Avenue -- which can and have significantly delayed response times.

“If it’s blocked, then we either have to go around or we can call one of our other stations if they’re available,” Asst. Chief David Howser of St. Matthews Fire & Rescue said.

The Lyndon Fire Department and St. Matthews Fire & Rescue merged in July 2018.

One particular fire station facing challenges with long freight trains is Station 3.

Even when it’s moving, it could take a freight train a few minutes to clear a crossing, but when it’s completely stopped, that’s so much more than an inconvenience for firefighters and EMS.

“It takes time to turn around and go to a different crossing, come to find out that one’s blocked,” Howser said.

That’s exactly what happened the night of Dec. 27.

The fire truck from Station 3 was dispatched to Lyndon Woods Care and Rehab, a nursing home on Lyndon Lane less than a mile from the fire station.

“Perplexed and baffled by what I’m seeing,” Chris Bayer of Lyndon recollected.

So Bayer had pulled out his cell phone and video recorded the fire truck driving all the way up to the tracks and then turning around to head back to New La Grange Road.

“Interestingly, a minute later, an ambulance followed,” Bayer said.

The next option for the fire truck was to try to crossover on Washburn Avenue, but that was blocked as well.

Turning around again, firefighters then got onto the Watterson Expressway and got off on Westport Road, to eventually take a right onto Lyndon Lane, and finally arrive at the nursing home.

Instead of having to normally drive less than a mile, the fire truck was forced to drive about five miles.

On a normal day, that response time should have been only two to three minutes.

It was almost 10 minutes.

“It seems like a logistical fail to me,” Bayer said. “If you can’t prevent a train from stopping, which is one major question, at least inform who really need to know.”

First responders argue they should be first to know, but Howser said the railroads do not communicate with them.

“It’s sad that we don’t receive notifications that these trains are blocked,” he said.

