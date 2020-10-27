Does it deliver? FOCUS investigates reliability of U.S. Postal Service

As concerns about the reliability of mail-in voting persist just days before the 2020 Presidential Election, the FOCUS team put the U.S. Postal Service to the test.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Postal Service has been an essential means of communication in this country since Benjamin Franklin became the first Postmaster General in 1775. Fast forward to 2020, and USPS can deliver more than 472 million pieces of mail in a single day.

But lately, trust in the system has wavered. Across the country, many people have reported late mail delivery and some mail that never reaches its destination. These issues have left many wondering whether they can trust USPS with their ballots as many have turned to mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As concerns about the reliability of mail-in voting persist just days before the 2020 Presidential Election, the FOCUS team put the U.S. Postal Service to the test.

Investigative reporter Paula Vasan mailed hundreds of letters around the Louisville area to investigate the dependability of our mail service. Tune in Thursday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see what she found.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.