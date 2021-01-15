FOCUS: Making the call for unemployment help

State unemployment is offering phone appointments, which can be booked online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FOCUS has heard from many unemployed Kentuckians voicing their frustrations about being stuck in the state’s unemployment system phone queue with no one to talk to.

Now, the state unemployment office is offering phone appointments with a specialist, but there are not enough time slots for everyone to get dialed in with that help.

“I'm here almost a year later, nothing,” Loretta Daane said.

Daane, a Louisvillian who is currently unemployed, said she doesn’t have much to eat in her kitchen and very little money in her pocket. She has been waiting for just one week of unemployment from May which she said should be $1,063.

“I can't get a hold of unemployment office at all,” Daane said.

But there is a new line of communication. State unemployment is offering phone appointments, which can be booked online.

There is a problem though -- time slots are very limited and get booked quickly.

“It won't even let you select anything,” Daane said.

In other words, nothing on the day a filer searches for an appointment and everyday thereafter in January is blacked out. You can't even navigate to search for appointments next month.

Gov. Andy Beshear told FOCUS that only a certain number of days are available at a time, which we now know is a rolling 18 days.

“February 1 will become day 18 and will open up on the calendar. So, those should be on the website tomorrow for someone to schedule,” said Amy Cubbage, the governor’s office legal counsel.

The number of availabilities is reflective of how many specialists are manning the phones.

“I do believe the 16 staffers are people who can fixed claims. So, you should be able to get the assistance you need,” Cubbage said.

Daane is forced to wait her turn, if she's able get her turn.

“They better make sure it works and they have enough people,” Daane said.

The Labor Cabinet also announced that they believe their computer system is now coded properly to allow the weekly $300 federal assistance to go out, and those payments should be going out next week.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.