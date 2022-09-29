FOCUS | Ripple effect of bus driver shortage in Kentuckiana

Mike Harned, chief of student services at Breckinridge County Schools, said it’s a complete team effort every day just to get all the routes covered.

Bus spelled backwards is sub, and in Breckinridge County, they're taking substitute bus drivers to a whole different level.

It’s an extracurricular activity just to make sure school kids get a ride.

The school district said it has about 35 bus drivers, but it’s not enough.

“We’ve made it work, but it is a day-to-day struggle,” Harned said.

And the “struggle” is widespread.

FOCUS called several school districts in Kentuckiana, and in Kentucky, only five of 20 districts reported they are fully-staffed with bus drivers.

Jefferson County Public Schools said it needs to hire 76 drivers to reach what JCPS considers the fully staffed mark of 920 drivers.

In Southern Indiana, its much the same way. Most districts are short, with only Greater Clark County Schools, Crothersville Community Schools in Jackson County and Madison Consolidated Schools in Jefferson County reporting they have a full staff of drivers.

“Really use about five more, and then I think we would be in a pretty good spot,” Harned said.

Breckinridge County Schools is hiring, and offers a $600 incentive to do so.

Problem is, so is everyone else.

“There’s so many other jobs out there that everybody seems to be fighting over the same folks,” Harned said.

In the meantime, all hands are on deck.

Including the superintendent of Breckinridge County Schools.

Breckinridge County Schools Superintendent Dr. Nick Carter said he’s been driving since the first full week of school.

He’s been picking the kids up in the morning and then taking them to the middle and high school.

It’s about a 15 to 20-minute bus ride, where Carter is not only the driver, but he’s also the bus monitor.

“We need several bus drivers, it’s not a problem that’s going to go away quickly,” he said.

And with a shortage with not many applicants, districts must also plan for retirements.

“I am concerned that it could get worse, can we continue to replace drivers as they retire?” Carter asked.

Therefore, Carter is calling on lawmakers to consider adjusting the rules to fast-track drivers that already have a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to become a school bus driver.

“Even if they’re a retired semi driver, they still have to go through all the training,” he said.

Until something changes, substitutes aren't just teachers, they can be superintendents too.