Kentucky children represent small portion of COVID-19 hospitalizations: Data

The FOCUS team requested data to provide more context on how the Coronavirus is impacting different age groups.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The big thing to keep in mind, children are testing positive more often-- but we continue to see very few of them getting seriously ill.

Through an open record request, the FOCUS team received data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Of the estimated 3,276 patients on record as of July 27, they only had admission and discharge dates for 1,467 patients.

We're breaking that data down for you in the graphs below.

You can see on the far left there have been four infants hospitalized from the virus but none of them spent time in the ICU.

There have been 13 children under the age of 17 hospitalized.

But when you look toward the right, you'll see these numbers are low compared to adults; among those 65 to 84 years old age group, there have been 559 people hospitalized.

Another good visual to drive home the point-- look at the breakdown of the length of hospital stay.

The age groups along the bottom with the youngest on the left and the oldest on the far right.