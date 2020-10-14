COVID-19 cases are rising across Kentuckiana this Fall | Data Deep Dive

Halloween is just weeks away and cases are mounting. The FOCUS team is breaking down the data.

Fall holidays are creeping up we're keeping an eye on the growth in cases to help you make informed decisions.

INDIANA

Follow that dotted trend line to the right.

You'll notice a steep and steady climb in cases.

You can see Friday's new cases peaked at nearly 2-thousand.

So far this week cases are still mounting at about 15-hundred daily.

KENTUCKY

The Commonwealth is now in the red-zone according to White House data.

Here's a breakdown of cases reported to the states.

As you follow that tend line to the right it slopes upward.

Yesterday we saw the highest Monday to date.

Today, new cases were slightly down compared to a week ago.



In the third season of this pandemic, we'll keep giving you more than just the numbers but the context to understand, so you have information to make decisions for your family.