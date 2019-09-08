LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — The pipeline explosion in Lincoln County, Kentucky raised many concerns for the people who live there but also for the federal government. Now, the government has stepped up oversight.

The U.S. Department of Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, or PHMSA, filed what they're calling a "corrective action order" against the operator of the pipeline, Texas eastern transmission pipeline, owned by Enbridge.

There are three gas lines running through the area -- lines 10, 15, and 25. The government ordered a 19-mile stretch of line 15 to be shut down. Meanwhile, lines 10 and 25 must remain shut down. On top of that, pressure on the entire line 15 must ease back 20 percent.

The government wants Enbridge to prove the explosion didn't compromise other parts of the pipelines.

FOCUS reached out to Enbridge for comment on the new federal orders. They said they are taking the situation very seriously and with comply with the order and ongoing investigation.

