LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Essential oils have become one of the trendiest wellness must-haves among consumers.

The essential oils market is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2022, according to consulting firm Grand View Research.

RELATED: Essential oils, golden milk and moon dust: Natural products are the new must-have wellness trend

But how do you really know what’s inside those bottles? Focus investigative reporter Paula Vasan put them to the test, working with a lab to look into one of the most popular kinds of essential oils: lavender.

We also take a peek into the entire essential oil phenomenon, what’s driving it, and how consumers can protect themselves.

RELATED: Are essential oils dangerous to cats? | VERIFY

Tune in February 6 at 4 p.m. and our 11 p.m. newscasts for the results.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.