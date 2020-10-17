Tracking the dollars: McGrath and McConnell spending big on US Senate race

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is seeking reelection for a 7th term, while former Marine pilot Amy McGrath hopes to pull off the upset.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Less than three weeks until election day, and one of the biggest races outside of the presidency will be in Kentucky.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is seeking reelection for a 7th term, while former Marine pilot Amy McGrath hopes to pull off the upset.

Whoever comes up short can’t blame a lack of campaign money.

Even though McConnell out-raised his opponents in previous reelection bids by a wide margin, this time around it’s McGrath with the bigger war chest.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, McGrath brought in $46,921,518 which is almost $10 million more than McConnell’s $36,688,801.

She’s also spent $10 million more. McGrath has spent $30,692,159 and McConnell has spent $20,282,374.

The figures are some of the latest data from the Federal Election Commission.

The Center for Responsive Politics also recorded where the money is coming from on its website.

96.9% of McGrath’s campaign donations have come from outside of Kentucky, with folks associated with the University of California at the top of her top 20 contributors with $109,857.

Harvard, Stanford and the University of Kentucky are in the top 20 as well.

McConnell has gladly accepted 91% of his campaign money from out-of-state.

As far as metro area donations go, New York and California have been generous to both, but more than twice as much to McGrath.

Contributors in New York, Los-Angeles-Long Beach, and San Francisco combined have given her $5,629,021.

She received another $3.7 million total from the Washington D.C. area (including Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia) and the Boston area (including New Hampshire).

McConnell, on the other hand, brought in $2,457,628 from New York and Los Angeles-Long Beach.

The other three in his top five were Washington (including Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia), $1,676,870 - Louisville-Indiana, $1,000,50 and Atlanta, $715,819.

