Data Deep Dive: Second largest daily COVID-19 case increase in Kentucky

We know as testing increases cases will also increase, but we're seeing highs that we haven't seen in Kentucky since May.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — FOCUS has been tracking the trends from the start to give you more than the numbers but the context to understand them.

Here's a look at the daily increase in cases in the Commonwealth since the first case on March 6.

That dotted line tracking the 14-day trend. Following that to the far right, you'll see over the past few weeks the increases tilting upward.

We want to point out, the largest single-day increase was on May 5 with 625 new cases. Nearly half of those positive cases (309 cases) from targeted mass testing at a prison called Green River. That is the first orange bar.

Now, look at the last bar on the far right. Those are the cases we learned about today totaling 576.

The current positivity rate is still at 4% which is a good thing; health experts try to keep that rate below 5%.



The cause of this increase is hard to pinpoint.

Beshear said there was an increase in the number of tests processed which usually happens as labs reopen after the weekend.

The Governor also attributed summer travel to the increase, referring to people taking trips to the beaches where cases are on the rise and returning home.

He also pointed to an outbreak in a third Kentucky prison.

Lastly, he mentioned a few instances of high school sports teams where kids tested positive.

