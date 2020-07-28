Nelson County remains undergoing testing, missing Bardstown mom's family waiting on answers

Experts explain after the remains are confirmed to belong to a human, forensic anthropologists work to identify a biological profile for the person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Right now possible human remains discovered in Nelson County late last week are undergoing testing at an FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. The family of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers has been notified and is waiting to hear news.

The possible human remains were found on Thursday near the border of Nelson and Washington counties.

According to people close to the case, someone found what they thought could be the remains near this creek and called police. Police then called in help from the FBI and now the remains are being tested at a lab.

So what's happening at the lab?

Experts explain after the remains are confirmed to belong to a human, forensic anthropologists work to identify a biological profile for the person, including their age, biological sex and height at the time of death. After that profile is complete the lab will do specific forensic testing including x-rays, dental records or DNA analysis to compare the profile to a missing person.

We know the location where these remains were found is about 4 miles from the Houck farm, where Crystal Rogers was last seen alive five years ago this month.

But the reality is- we don't know if this is Rogers. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pinerioa confirmed he notified her family after the remains were found, but until the testing is complete, the family won't know if the remains are a match.

Rogers is one of 264 people missing in Kentucky right now. She is the only person reported missing from Nelson County but there are two people missing from Marion County and others in nearby counties as well.

Pineiroa said he would not be commenting any further until the test results were back.

►Contact reporter Shay McAlister at smcalister@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Shay) and Facebook.